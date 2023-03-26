SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Perforrms Power Metal Cover Of JOHN FARNHAM Hit "You're The Voice" (Video)
March 26, 2023, an hour ago
Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly solo cover song and video, this time performing a power metal rendition of John Farnham's 1986 hit, "You're The Voice". Check it out below.
Check out some of Johansson's previous covers below.
"Africa" - Toto
"Headless Cross" - Black Sabbath
"Tell No Tales" - TNT
"Out In The Fields" - Gary Moore
"The Phantom Of The Opera" - Andrew Lloyd Webber