March 26, 2023, an hour ago

SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Perforrms Power Metal Cover Of JOHN FARNHAM Hit "You're The Voice" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly solo cover song and video, this time performing a power metal rendition of John Farnham's 1986 hit, "You're The Voice". Check it out below.

Check out some of Johansson's previous covers below.

"Africa" - Toto

"Headless Cross" - Black Sabbath

"Tell No Tales" - TNT

"Out In The Fields" - Gary Moore

"The Phantom Of The Opera" - Andrew Lloyd Webber



