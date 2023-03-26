SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Perforrms Power Metal Cover Of JOHN FARNHAM Hit "You're The Voice" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly solo cover song and video, this time performing a power metal rendition of John Farnham's 1986 hit, "You're The Voice". Check it out below.

