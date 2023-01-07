SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Power Metal Cover Of BONIIE TYLER's "Total Eclipse Of The Heart" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo power metal cover of Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit, "Total Eclipse Of The Heart". Check it out below.

Johansson: "New year - new videos! First one up is an epic power metal version of 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' by Bonnie Tyler. I wish you a great 2023 and thanks for your support."

Johansson previously shared his solo symphonic power metal cover of the 1984 Chicago classic "You're The Inspiration".



