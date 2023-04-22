SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Power Metal Performance Of ABBA Hit "The Winner Takes It All" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly solo cover song and video, this time performing the ABBA hit "The Winner Takes It All", taken from the album Super Trouper, released in 1980.

Check out some of Johansson's previous covers below.

"St. Elmo's Fire" - John Parr

"Headless Cross" - Black Sabbath

"You're The Voice" - John Farnham

"Out In The Fields" - Gary Moore

"The Phantom Of The Opera" - Andrew Lloyd Webber