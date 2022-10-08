SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Cover of BACKSTREET BOYS Hit "Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely"

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his cover of the Backstreet Boys hit "Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely". Check it out below.

Johansson: "This cover was first recorded back in 2009 with me, Calle Sundberg, Mattias Johansson and Christian Sundberg (R.I.P. my dear friend).

I would like to dedicate this song to my best friend Calle, who sang the 2nd part of the 2nd verse in such a great way that I kept it the same way he sang it on our 2009-cover."

Johansson previously shared his power metal cover of the Spice Girls hit "Viva Forever". Check it out below.