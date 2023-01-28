SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Cover Of TNT Classic "10,000 Loves (In One)" Video

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo cover of TNT's 1987 classic "10,000 Loves (In One)". Check out the video below.

Johansson: "Time for another Norwegian song! Norway has more than extreme black metal! TNT might be one of the best hair metal bands from the 80's and this song is just fantastic!"

Johansson kicked off 2023 with a power metal cover of Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit, "Total Eclipse Of The Heart". Check it out below.