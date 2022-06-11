SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of GIANT Hit "I'll See You In My Dreams" (Video)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his solo performance of Giant's 1990 hit, "I'll See You In My Dreams" Check it out below.

Johansson: "The best ballads did not only come from the '80s. The '90s sure had a lot of great and powerful songs for us through the years. A giant tribute to this great band, Giant, with the mighty Dann Huff in charge!"

The song is taken from the Giant album, Last Of The Runaways.

Johansson previously shared his solo performance of the Helloween classic "Eagle Fly Free", handling all vocal, guitar and bass parts. Check it out below.

Johansson: "The anthem of power metal - 'Eagle Fly Free' by Helloween! A song I've played live many, many times but never recorded - until now. As a small Easter egg you will also hear and see some Majestica in here as well..."