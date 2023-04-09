SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of JOHN PARR Hit "St. Elmo's Fire" (VIdeo)

April 9, 2023, 43 minutes ago

news sabaton majestica tommy johansson john parr heavy metal

SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of JOHN PARR Hit "St. Elmo's Fire" (VIdeo)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly solo cover song and video, this time performing the John Parr hit "St. Elmo's Fire", taken from the 1986 soundtrack for the movie of the same name.

Check out some of Johansson's previous covers below.

"Africa" - Toto

"Headless Cross" - Black Sabbath

"You're The Voice" - John Farnham

"Out In The Fields" - Gary Moore

"The Phantom Of The Opera" - Andrew Lloyd Webber



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD - Greedy Bastards (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD - Greedy Bastards (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews