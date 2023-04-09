SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Solo Performance Of JOHN PARR Hit "St. Elmo's Fire" (VIdeo)

Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly solo cover song and video, this time performing the John Parr hit "St. Elmo's Fire", taken from the 1986 soundtrack for the movie of the same name.

