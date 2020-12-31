SABATON History Channel Uploads 100th Episode, "Wolfpack" Pt. 2 - The Torpedoing; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 100, "Wolfpack" Pt. 2 - The Torpedoing. Watch below.

A message states: "The Allies had cracked the secret codes, deprived the German Kriegsmarine of their best U-Boat aces, and sunk more submarines than the Germans could replace. Yet the Wolfpacks returned. From the depth of the sea they continued their hunt, even far away from the busy routes of the Atlantic. On their way south, along the coast of Africa, Wolfpack "Eisbär" would engage in a fateful encounter. An encounter that would demonstrate how the old rules of conduct, honor and mercy had become a thing of the past."

Sabaton recently announced that they're about to begin recording their new studio album, the follow-up to their 2019 release, The Great War.

The band broke the news via the video below, stating: "We would like to wish all of our fans Happy Holidays... Make sure you watch the video for an exclusive announcement."

"We bet you did not see this one coming," begins a previous message from the band. "Are you ready for some new Sabaton music? Wait no more! Hear below a teaser of one of our upcoming songs."