SABATON History Channel Uploads "Swedish Pagans" - Vikings & The Russ; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 099, "Swedish Pagans" - Vikings & The Russ. Watch below.

A message states: "It was a sword-age, a spear-age - an age when fearsome Northmen, savage Vikings, and mysterious pagans from across the sea haunted the shores of northern Europe. The Swedish pagans, believing in the fate of the old Norse gods, traveled south across the Baltic Sea and deep into modern-day Russia. With their sleek longships, they sailed along the big rivers, ever southwards to reach Miklagard. Miklagard - the Great City - that was Constantinople, where the Swedish Pagans sold slaves and goods from the north for silver and coin. Those who made the long hazardous journey and survived the treacherous country were to be rich men."

Earlier today, Sabaton announced that they're about to begin recording their new studio album, the follow-up to their 2019 release, The Great War.

The band broke the news via the video below, stating: "We would like to wish all of our fans Happy Holidays... Make sure you watch the video for an exclusive announcement."

"We bet you did not see this one coming," begins a previous message from the band. "Are you ready for some new Sabaton music? Wait no more! Hear below a teaser of one of our upcoming songs."