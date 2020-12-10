SABATON History Channel Uploads "The March To War" - The Great War Begins; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 097, "The March To War" - The Great War Begins. Watch below.

A message states: "August 1914. Europe marched to war. Heavy boots resounded in unison over the pavement, while proud banners flew overhead the soldiers. Their leaders had promised them a short war. In a few weeks, maybe a couple of months, each man would return home as a hero. Cavalrymen in embroidered coats, white gloves, and plummeted caps rode ahead, surging towards the front in search of promised glory. But the perceived enthusiasm, eagerly exploited by the propaganda, was not widely shared. Instead, it was the gloomy atmosphere, full of fear and doubt."