SABATON History Channel Uploads The Red Baron Pt. 2 - Kings Of The Sky; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 096, The Red Baron Pt. 2 - Kings Of The Sky. Watch below.

A message states: "They were the Aces in the sky - proud knights who flew their planes into deadly combat. Loved by the public, feared by their enemies, the victorious pilots of the Great War rose to prominence as gallant heroes. But the personal stories of those celebrated pilots were also memories full of excruciating pain, of terrible loss, and inner struggle. Body and mind of those aces were broken by the constant danger of fighting in the air. Those who survived bore more than a few scars."