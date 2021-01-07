SABATON History Channel Uploads This One Is For You! - Farewell But Not Goodbye; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 101, This One Is For You! – Farewell But Not Goodbye. Watch below.

A message states: "Join Sabaton and Indy on a trip down memory lane to revisit some of their favorite Sabaton History moments and discover some never-seen-before clips from our channel!"

Sabaton recently announced that they're about to begin recording their new studio album, the follow-up to their 2019 release, The Great War.

The band broke the news via the video below, stating: "We would like to wish all of our fans Happy Holidays... Make sure you watch the video for an exclusive announcement."

"We bet you did not see this one coming," begins a previous message from the band. "Are you ready for some new Sabaton music? Wait no more! Hear below a teaser of one of our upcoming songs."