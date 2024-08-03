SABATON Holding The Last Stand Listening Party Via Official YouTube Channel Today

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with the following update:

"Round up the Sabaton troops and join us for our 8th listening party! When? August 3 at 7:00pm CET. Where? Our YouTube Channel. If you’re looking for never-been-heard before facts and stories about the album, as well as some pretty silly jokes, this is where you’ll find them! Did you know that during one of our tours, we made the opening bands dress as Spartans? Find out about this and more by joining today!"

Check out the listening party below or go to this location.

The Last Stand is Sabaton's eighth studio album. It was produced by Peter Tägtgren at Abyss Studios in Sweden and released on August 19, 2016. Like Sabaton's previous album, Heroes, The Last Stand is a concept album and takes inspiration from "last stand" military battles.