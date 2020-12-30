SABATON's HANNES VAN DAHL Teaches 13 Year-Old Drummer How To Play "The Red Baron" (Video)

Courtesy of Bandbond, the clip below features a dream came true for 13 year old drummer, Albert. Watch Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl teach the young fan some tricks on how to play his favorite Sabaton song, "The Red Baron".

Bandbond spoke with Van Dahl and his wife, Floor Jansen (Nightwish); they opened up about their relationship, their formative years as musicians, and favourite bands. Check it out below.