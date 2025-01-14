SABATON - "The War To End All Wars - The Movie" Hits Video Streaming Platforms On March 11; Video Trailer

Due to overwhelming demand, Sabaton's animated film, “The War To End All Wars - The Movie”, will hit video streaming services starting March 11 in a wide range of territories. The movie will be available on Apple TV, YouTube Movies, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. You can already pre-order it on Apple TV today.

This exciting development means you can enjoy Sabaton's film from the comfort of your home on your favorite platform. Relive the epic battles and untold stories of World War 1 like never before.

“The War To End All Wars - The Movie” is the result of years of dedication, research, and collaboration with Yarnhub, a renowned animation studio specializing in historical storytelling.

This 67-minute-long animated musical motion picture takes viewers on a captivating journey through the harrowing and heroic stories of World War 1. It brings to life the remarkable and often untold experiences of those who lived through the Great War. Inspired by the narratives behind the songs of Sabaton's 10th studio album, The War To End All Wars, the film blends historical accuracy with creative artistry, all supported by a powerful musical score. These stories carry deep meaning and are presented in a unique and engaging format. “The War To End All Wars - The Movie” also features animated and live-action appearances by band members.

“The War To End All Wars – The Movie” formed part of a significant charity initiative Sabaton launched in 2023, titled “History Rocks”. The initiative was created to emphasize the importance of history and encourage communities to engage with and support local museums. As part of this effort, the band donated this animated film to 140 museums, ranging from small local gems to internationally recognized institutions across 30 territories. These museums showcased the film on their premises, with some organizing entire events around the screenings. The initiative not only boosted their global visibility but also connected them with a vibrant and enthusiastic new audience.

Watch a trailer below, and for more information, visit movie.sabaton.net.