SABATON To Begin Recording New Studio Album "In The Next Few Days"; Video

Sabaton have announced that they're about to begin recording their new studio album, the follow-up to their 2019 release, The Great War.

The band broke the news via the video below, stating: "We would like to wish all of our fans Happy Holidays... Make sure you watch the video for an exclusive announcement."

"We bet you did not see this one coming," begins a recent message from Sabaton. "Are you ready for some new Sabaton music? Wait no more! Hear below a teaser of one of our upcoming songs."