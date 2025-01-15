SABER - New Single “Steel Breaker” Streaming

February 7, 2025 will see the Los Angeles based NWOTHM (New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal) act Saber release their much-anticipated sophomore studio album, Lost In Flames, via ROAR. Coming on CD, “Burning Orange” Marbled Vinyl, and a variety of digital formats, the album presale is available here.

In addition, the band is set to reissue their impressive debut, Without Warning on the same day. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own this limited edition on vinyl and CD through ROAR! Their stunning debut belongs in every well-sorted heavy metal record collection; preorder here.

Following the previously-released "Madam Dangerous" single and to please fans with more new material, today, the four-piece band has released a brand new track taken off Lost In Flames. "Steel Breaker" is out now on all digital streaming providers.

"‘Steel Breaker’ is the other fast track on the album. It's different from anything the band has done because it has a thrash feel to it, it's relentless!" vocalist Steven Villa comments. "The song is about one of my favorite animes ‘Berserk’. And if you know anything about the anime, yes the song is just as intense as the anime."

Lost In Flames tracklisting:

"Lost In Flames"

"Phoenix Rising"

"Madam Dangerous"

"Shattered Dreams"

"Time Tells All"

"Shadow Of You"

"On The Hunt"

"Steel Breaker"

"Steel Breaker":

"Lost In Flames" video:

"Madam Dangerous" video:

Saber is:

Steven Villa - Lead Vocals

Joel Dominguez - Lead/Rhythm Guitar

Jesus Delgado - Drums

David Sanchez - Bass Guitar

Antonion Pettinato - Rhythm/Lead Guitar

(Photo - Pouya Golhassani)