SABER Unveil "Without Warning" Video

New Year, New Beginning... In a stroke of marketing genius, a Los Angeles based entry in the global NWOTHM sweepstakes, Saber, issued their Without Warning debut as clocks hit midnight, New Year's Eve. "Had to do something different, to shake off the crust of 2020," says Saber.

Like every other band on the planet, the pandemic has put a temporary squash on vinyl production (raw materials and the available plants limited by shipments, workers and nightmare logistics creating a backlog of demand, with virtually no product) so January 1st, pre-orders for the eventual collector's item vinyl will be taken, via the band's Facebook page and Bandcamp, while digital downloads are instantly available, along with Pit Forge designed, album artwork merch.

The album was recorded on Trevor (Haunt / Hysteria) Church's label and in addition to helping the band record the eight songs (a half dozen newbies, plus reprises of pre-release singles "Strike Of The Witch" and "Speed Racer"), he also plays drums.

Tracklisting:

"Storm Of Steel"

"Without Warning"

"Midnight Rider"

"Strike Of The Witch"

"Outlaw"

"Leather Laced Lady"

"We'll Meet Again"

"Speed Racer"

"Without Warning":