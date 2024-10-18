SACRAMENTUM – The Coming Of Chaos Remix / Remaster Coming In December; “Dreamdeath (Remix 2024)” Streaming

Century Media has announced a remix / remaster of Sacramentum’s The Coming Of Chaos, due for release on December 13. A remix of album opener “Dreamdeath (Remix 2024)” is available below.

Sacramentum’s sophomore album The Coming Of Chaos, is newly remixed and remastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound (Dissection, Opeth, Marduk). The revamped version of this 1997 album comes with brand-new artwork by Kristian “Necrolord” Wåhlin (Dissection, Bathory, Edge Of Sanity) as well as special liner-notes by the band in the CD format, and is also available as LP on 180g vinyl and as Digital Album.

The Coming Of Chaos is an inexorable masterpiece of Swedish melodic death/black metal, for fans of Dissection, Watain, Necrophobic, Dark Funeral or Naglfar.

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Dreamdeath”

“…As Obsidian”

“Awaken Chaos”

“Burning Lust”

“Abyss Of Time”

“Portal Of Blood”

“Black Destiny”

“To The Sound Of Storms”

“The Coming Of Chaos”

“Dreamdeath (Remix 2024)”: