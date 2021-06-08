SACRED OATH Premiere “At The Gates” Lyric Video

Sacred Oath have released a lyric video for "At The Gates", from their album Return Of The Dragon, released back in April. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Cthulhu Wakes”

“Last Ride Of The Wicked Dead”

“Return Of The Dragon”

“At The Gates”

“Empires Fall”

“Hammer Of An Angry God”

“The Next Pharaoh”

“Primeval”

“Into The Drink”

“Root Of All Evil”

“At The Gates” lyric video:

“Root Of All Evil” lyric video:

“Empires Fall” lyric video:

"Hammer Of An Angry God" lyric video:

"Return Of The Dragon" lyric video: