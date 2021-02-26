SACRED OATH Release Lyric Video For New Single "Cthulhu Wakes"

Sacred Oath has released a fourth advance single, “Cthulhu Wakes”, for streaming/download on all digital platforms.

The single and lyric video feature original cover artwork by drummer Kenny “Thundarr” Evans. Watch the clip below:

The band previously issued three singles and videos, “Return of the Dragon”, “Hammer Of An Angry God”, and “Empires Fall” for streaming and download.

Sacred Oath will follow Cthulhu Wakes with the release of one more advance single on March 19. Each single has featured a new and unique cover painted by Evans. Platforms like Spotify and YouTube have also featured each art piece on video and canvas.

Pre-order for both the deluxe CD and double LP editions began on January 29 exclusively on the band’s website. These editions will be limited-edition pressings of 500 copies and LPs will be hand-numbered and signed. The CD will contain a 24-page booklet including all 11 original art pieces, lyrics, and photos. The double LP also contains all of the art and lyrics and is available in both black vinyl and color with splatter.

Digital pre-order will begin on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music on March 19 with instant delivery of all five singles. The complete album Return Of The Dragon will release on April 2.

Sacred Oath is best-known for releasing A Crystal Vision in 1988, an album that evolved into a cult-classic of the powerthrash-metal genre. It was followed by six more critically acclaimed studio albums, including fan-favorites World On Fire, Sacred Oath, Darkness Visible, and Ravensong. The single “Counting Zeros” from their eponymous 2009 release was chosen as iTunes “Discovery Download of the Week”, and their first live album Till Death Do Us Part (2008) was listed as a Top Ten Metal Album of the year by Apple Music in its year of release. The band appeared on MTV2 Headbangers Ball in its last televised season with a featured interview.

Tracklisting:

“Cthulhu Wakes”

“Last Ride Of The Wicked Dead”

“Return Of The Dragon”

“At The Gates”

“Empires Fall”

“Hammer Of An Angry God”

“The Next Pharaoh”

“Primeval”

“Into The Drink”

“Root Of All Evil”

“Empires Fall” lyric video:

"Hammer Of An Angry God" lyric video:

"Return Of The Dragon" lyric video: