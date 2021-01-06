SACRED REICH To Reissue Ignorance, Surf Nicaragua, The American Way Albums In February

On February 12, Sacred Reich will release CD and LP reissues of their classic albums Ignorance, Surf Nicaragua and The American Way via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copies here.

Available formats:

Ignorance:

- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- grey / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear / black spot w/ white & red splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- transparent cobalt blue vinyl (US exclusive)

- red / white / blue striped vinyl (US exclusive)

Surf Nicaragua:

- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- paradise bay blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- oakwood brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- camouflage marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- aqua w/ green & orange splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive)

- aqua w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

The American Way:

- jewelcase-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- camouflage green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- dark purple violet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- green w/ red-brown splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- green / red-brown melt vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- green / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- clear w/ green & black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)