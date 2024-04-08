SACRIFICE Complete Work On New Album
April 8, 2024, 57 minutes ago
Legendary Canadian thrash metal quartet, Sacrifice, have completed work on their forthcoming new album. The band's last studio album, The Ones I Condemn, was released in 2009.
Announcing the completion of the band's new album, Sacrifice drummer Gus Pynn took to social media, stating: "Six months later new albums done and our first practice. What do you think it sounds like!? LOL"
(Photo - Kieran Palmerston)