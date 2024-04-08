SACRIFICE Complete Work On New Album

Legendary Canadian thrash metal quartet, Sacrifice, have completed work on their forthcoming new album. The band's last studio album, The Ones I Condemn, was released in 2009.

Announcing the completion of the band's new album, Sacrifice drummer Gus Pynn took to social media, stating: "Six months later new albums done and our first practice. What do you think it sounds like!? LOL"

Stay tuned for further updates from the band.





(Photo - Kieran Palmerston)