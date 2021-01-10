SACRIFICE Return With "World War V"

Just prior to Christmas, legendary Canadian thrash metal quartet, Sacrifice, began streaming the demo version of a brand new song, "World War V", from their as yet untitled new album, which is presumably due sometime in 2021.

The band has since taken that rough version of "World War V" offline and replaced it with a new, better mix which can be heard below. "A small sampler of what we've been up to since the travel bans came into effect," says Sacrifice. "Across the continent from our homes to yours. Enjoy."

Sacrifice's last studio album, The Ones I Condemn, was released in 2009.

(Photo - Kieran Palmerston)