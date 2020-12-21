SACRIFICE Stream New Demo "World War V"

December 21, 2020, 20 minutes ago

news sacrifice heavy metal

Legendary Canadian thrash metal quartet, Sacrifice, are streaming the demo version of a brand new song, "World War V", from their as yet untitled new album, which is presumably due sometime in 2021. 

"A small sampler of what we've been up to since the travel bans came into effect," says the band.  "Across the continent from our homes to yours. Enjoy." 

Sacrifice's last studio album, The Ones I Condemn, was released in 2009.

(Photo - Kieran Palmerston)

 



