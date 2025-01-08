SACROSANCT Feat. Former PESTILENCE Guitarist Release New Single And Lyric Video "Still Open Sore"

Progressive metal titans, Sacrosanct, have released "Still Open Sore", the second single from the band's forthcoming studio offering, Kidron, slated for release on March 7.

A message reveals: "This track is an unstoppable thrash metal banger with a twist - clean vocals that are as bold as they are rare in the genre. Rooted in thrash yet pushing boundaries into progressive metal, Sacrosanct delivers a unique sound that demands attention. The official lyric video by John Kaimakamis is here to bring this powerhouse track to life! Expect raw energy, gripping visuals, and a sound that will leave you wanting more!"

Stream the single here, and watch the lyric video below:

Sacrosanct recently inked a worlwide record deal with powerhouse label ROAR, who will release Kidron on March 7. Pre-order the album here.

The band commented: "We are thrilled to be part of the new ROAR family! Yes, it took another year to get everything up and running, and yes, we are all sure it was worth it! Thanks to Markus Wosgien for making this possible for us! With him and Lambros at ROAR we have strong partners at our side who support us in taking Kidron out into the world! On CD, vinyl and live! Stay tuned!"

Sacrosanct, established in 1988, are a well-respected name in the metal scene, most known for their three classic albums during the early 1990s: Truth Is – What Is, Recesses For The depraved and Tragic Intense.

The Sacrosanct signature sound gradually progressed from sophisticated thrash metal to a more edgy, melodic and atmospheric aural landscape. The brainchild of founding member and lead guitar player Randy Meinhard (ex-Pestilence) returned in 2018, after a 25-year hiatus, with their fourth album “Necropolis”, which was highly acclaimed and bears all of the hallmarks and intricacies that defines Sacrosanct, with a strong emphasis on melancholic melodies and harmony guitar parts as well as a focus on thought-provoking lyrics. Six years later, Sacrosanct return with the even more powerful, still complex, but catchy Kidron, introducing their new singer Max Morton, who outshines the album with his clear, dynamic and unique voice. “The album combines all our trademarks, has a unique atmosphere due to all the circumstances we had to go through and is accessible and complex at the same time,” comments Randy Meinhard.

The special thing about Sacrosanct is that every album sounds different. “We always write and play songs in our own way. We can't and won't deny our roots. Of course, our first albums were more thrash-heavy, but there was a lot more going on in the songs. You just can't reduce us to that. I personally love metal from Maiden to Priest to Fates Warning, VoiVod or Slayer. When writing songs, I try to find out how heavy or ‘commercial’ a song can be in our own way. But we always want to touch people with the music and if, for example, a blastbeat can be combined with the classic Sacrosanct riff trademarks, then we have arrived at Kidron."

Tracklisting:

“Marching Days”

“Avenging Angel”

“Prince Of Clowns”

“Coming Of The Scorpion”

“Gethesemane”

“Doorway Of Dreams”

“Still Open Sore”

“Before It Ends”

“The Pain Still Lasts”

“Avenging Angel”:

Sacrosanct is:

Max Morton - Vocals, Bass

Randy Meinhard - Guitar

Gerrit Knol - Guitar

Jonas Schütz - Drums