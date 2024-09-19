SAGA Frontman MICHAEL SADLER's Family Issues Cancer Battle Update - "We All Have A Lot To Process As We Look Toward The Future"

Saga frontman, Michael Sadler, was recently diagnosed with "a highly aggressive form of muscle invasive cancer," and underwent surgery on Thursday, September 12.

Sadler's wife, Gwen, has issued the following update:

"We're ecstatic to share that Michael is back home! He is overwhelmed with gratitude for all your kind thoughts, vibes, and prayers.

We've always known he had friends, but your outpouring of love and support has truly left him speechless. He hopes to thank you all personally one day, if possible.

"Many of you have been anxiously awaiting news, so I'm sharing a general update while respecting Michael's privacy.

"His surgeon successfully removed the cancerous material, and the post-surgical pathology report in a few weeks should provide answers regarding containment or metastasis.

"At the moment, he has several stitches that will leave a decently impressive scar once healed. Per his surgeon, if he heals as expected, and he takes it easy in the coming weeks, he should be ready for All the upcoming shows.

"He was incredibly fortunate. His surgeon, anesthesiologist, and the entire team were fully committed to his success, and the procedure could not have gone better. They were also able to preserve his vocal cords, with no damage at all. Michael is profoundly grateful to everyone involved in his care.

"As you can imagine, this all happened so suddenly that we all have a lot to process as we look toward the future. He hopes to get back to his projects and less strenous work very shortly.

"Thank you all so very much, Gwen obo The Sadlers"