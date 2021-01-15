SAGA Premier Official Music Video For "Wind Him Up" (Acoustic)

Canadian prog-rock band, Saga, will release their new studio album, Symmetry, on March 12 via earMUSIC. Pre-order here.

First released in 1981 on their album Worlds Apart, “Wind Him Up” quickly developed to be one of the most successful Saga songs of all time and became what can be called an all time favourite among their audience worldwide.

With the release of Symmetry, Saga are now heading on a completely new path and present this classic in a way never heard before. While preserving the heart of the song, the acoustic reinvention of “Wind Him Up” is shedding a new light on the fine arrangements for which this song is so well known and loved.

You can listen to “Wind Him Up” here. Watch a video for the song below:

After a spring 2020 tour, Saga went straight into their home studios. The result: An album full of acoustic originals.

Symmetry offers a unique listening experience by bundling complex and delicate arrangements with familiar melodies and sounds. It gives the listener the possibility to explore and discover Saga classics like "Wind Him Up," "Say Goodbye To Hollywood," and "Tired World" once more - and in a completely new way.

Saga have managed to create more than just new versions of their songs; they created a sonic world full of little details that invites the listeners to dive deeper into the complex musical phenomenon that is the band.

"After opening for 'ourselves' on our 2017 European tour acoustically, the decision to record and acoustic record was born," says Ian Crichton. "This is different Saga everyone! We invited from Ontario Canada, Shane Cook on fiddle, and Stefany Seki, Beth Silver on cello to accompany us on our offside interpretation of music we've played for years, had a lot of fun doing so! Acoustic Saga!?!?!... it's like construction work for an electric guitar player."

Tracklisting:

"Pitchman

"The Perfect Time To Feel Better"

'Time To Go'

'The Perfectionist'

'We Hope You’re Feeling Better'

"Images - Chapter 1"

"Always There"

"Prelude # 1"

"Say Goodbye To Hollywood"

"Prelude # 2"

"The Right Side Of The Other Hall"

'Footsteps In The Hall'

'On The Other Side '

'You Were Right'

"La Foret Harmonieuse"

"Wind Him Up"

"No Regrets - Chapter 5"

"Tired World - Chapter 6"

"Tired World" lyric video: