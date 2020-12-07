SAINT ASONIA Release Deluxe Edition Of Flawed Design Album Featuring Two Bonus Tracks
December 7, 2020, 2 hours ago
Saint Asonia, featuring former Three Days Grace frontman Adam Gontier and Staind guitarist / founding member Mike Mushok, have released the Deluxe Edition of 2019's sophomore effort, Flawed Design. The new version features two additional songs: "Say Goodbye" and "Weak & Tired". Both songs originally appeared as Walmart Exclusive bonus tracks.
The Deluxe Edition is available on the digital platforms found here.
Tracklist:
"Blind"
"Sirens" (featuring Sharon den Adel)
"This August Day"
"The Hunted" (featuring Sully Erna)
"Ghost"
"Beast"
"The Fallen"
"Another Fight"
"Flawed Design"
"Justify"
"Martyrs"
"Say Goodbye" (new)
"Weak & Tired" (new)