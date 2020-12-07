SAINT ASONIA Release Deluxe Edition Of Flawed Design Album Featuring Two Bonus Tracks

Saint Asonia, featuring former Three Days Grace frontman Adam Gontier and Staind guitarist / founding member Mike Mushok, have released the Deluxe Edition of 2019's sophomore effort, Flawed Design. The new version features two additional songs: "Say Goodbye" and "Weak & Tired". Both songs originally appeared as Walmart Exclusive bonus tracks.

The Deluxe Edition is available on the digital platforms found here.

Tracklist:

"Blind"

"Sirens" (featuring Sharon den Adel)

"This August Day"

"The Hunted" (featuring Sully Erna)

"Ghost"

"Beast"

"The Fallen"

"Another Fight"

"Flawed Design"

"Justify"

"Martyrs"

"Say Goodbye" (new)

"Weak & Tired" (new)