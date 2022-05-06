SAINT ASONIA To Release Introvert EP In July; "Above All" Video Streaming

Hard rock juggernaut Saint Asonia, featuring former Three Days Grace frontman Adam Gontier and Staind guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok, are back with a new EP. The band will release Introvert on July 1 via Spinefarm. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the first single from the seven-track EP in the form of "Above It All". Watch the video, directed by Justin Reich, below.

"'Above It All' is about rising above all the chaos, negativity, judgment and living the life you want to, not the life that is expected of you by others," says Gontier. "The song was written during the first lockdown in Canada after COVID hit. None of us had ever been through anything like this in our lifetimes and no one really knew how we as a society should act and deal with a global pandemic. I really felt it gave people a great opportunity to search inside themselves about how best to deal with these crazy circumstances and choose how they want to live their lives coming out of this."

The EP also features the band's well-received cover of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," which arrived last year.

The quartet - rounded out by Cale Gontier [bass] and Cody Watkins [drums] - have perfected a fusion of gut-punching grooves, intricate fretwork, airtight songwriting, and soaring choruses.

Tracklisting:

"Above It All"

"Better Late Than Never"

"Chew Me Up"

"So What"

"Left Behind"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Blinding Lights"

"Above All" video:

"Blinding Lights":