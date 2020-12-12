SAINTED SINNERS Release "Early Light Of Day" Guitar Playthrough Video

Frank Pané (Bonfire) guitarist of German hard rock band, Sainted Sinners, has released a guitar playthrough video by for "Early Light Of Day". The song was the third single taken from Sainted Sinners' new album Unlocked & Reloaded, which was released on December 4th via El Puerto Records.

For the recording, Frank Pané used the PRS Custom 24 running straight through a Laney Ironheart IRT Studio Amp for the playthrough, along with Cordial Cable, Rotosound Strings, and ChickenPicks guitar picks.

Unlocked & Reloaded was mixed by Dick Dropkick at SpitFire Studio and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem, Danko Jones, Grim Reaper). The cover artwork was designed by Manfred Smietana / MS Art Design.

The album is available to order in a strictly limited edition wooden box of 333 numbered boxes, with a few surprises, here.

Tracklisting:

"Same Ol’ Song"

"Standing On Top"

"Early Light Of Day"

"40 Years"

"The Hammer Of The Gods"

"Free To Be"

"I Can’t Wait"

"Stone Cold Sober"

"Call It Love"

"Wall Of Sound"

"Farewell To Kings"