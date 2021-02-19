SAINTED SINNERS Release New Single "40 Years"; Official Video Available

Hard rock band Sainted Sinners have released a music video for their new single "40 Years", taken from their album Unlocked & Reloaded, which was released December 4th, 2020 via El Puerto Records. Check it out below.

After two albums with David Reece on vocals, the new Sainted Sinners record is the first with new singer Iacopo "Jack" Meille (Tygers Of Pan Tang) behind the mic.

Unlocked & Reloaded was mixed by Dick Dropkick at SpitFire Studio and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem, Danko Jones, Grim Reaper). The cover artwork was designed by Manfred Smietana / MS Art Design.

Tracklisting:

"Same Ol’ Song"

"Standing On Top"

"Early Light Of Day"

"40 Years"

"The Hammer Of The Gods"

"Free To Be"

"I Can’t Wait"

"Stone Cold Sober"

"Call It Love"

"Wall Of Sound"

"Farewell To Kings"

(Photo by Matt Bischof)