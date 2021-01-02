SAINTED SINNERS Release "Stone Cold Sober" Music Video

Hard rock band, Sainted Sinners, have released a music video for "Stone Cold Sober", the song is taken from their new album Unlocked & Reloaded, which was released December 4th, 2020 via El Puerto Records.

The video was directed and edited by Volker Thiele: "Stone Cold Sober" tells the story of reality and (another) fantasy. "It's about the pub scene, how it has been until this year and how we have to deal with it in recent times. It's the story about real life and a sobering couch-potato existence."

After two albums with David Reece on vocals, the new Sainted Sinners record is the first with new singer Iacopo "Jack" Meille (Tygers Of Pan Tang) on vocals.

Unlocked & Reloaded was mixed by Dick Dropkick at SpitFire Studio and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem, Danko Jones, Grim Reaper). The cover artwork was designed by Manfred Smietana / MS Art Design.

Tracklisting:

"Same Ol’ Song"

"Standing On Top"

"Early Light Of Day"

"40 Years"

"The Hammer Of The Gods"

"Free To Be"

"I Can’t Wait"

"Stone Cold Sober"

"Call It Love"

"Wall Of Sound"

"Farewell To Kings"

(Photo by Matt Bischof)