Sales Of BLACK SABBATH's Debut Album Skyrocket 2,800%

Black Sabbath released their first album, a self-titled project, more than half a century ago. The project remains a favorite among fans of the band and hard rock in general, and this week, it returns to a number of Billboard charts, reports Forbes.

Sales of Black Sabbath in the US skyrocketed from one week to the next after it was re-released on vinyl once again. The title was made available to purchase as a special edition, which is limited to only a few thousand copies.

Fans of Black Sabbath, and especially their debut, showed their love by snapping up copies the moment it was made available. The full-length sold 3,365 copies in the past tracking period, according to Luminate. That’s a large number for a decades-old release, but it’s made even more impressive when compared to how the same title performed the frame prior.

The week before Black Sabbath’s first album was re-released on the new collectible vinyl, the title sold just 116 copies. That means that the rock band’s debut’s sales sum grew by 2,800% from one tracking period to the next.

All those thousands of purchases help Black Sabbath find its way back to a pair of Billboard tallies. The set appears highest on the Vinyl Albums chart, which makes sense, since it was the release of a new wax record that spurred the buying frenzy. This time around, Black Sabbath reappears at No. 6 on the format-specific roster.

