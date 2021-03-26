SALIVA Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Every Six Seconds With Every Twenty Years EP

Saliva will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough major label debut, Every Six Seconds, with a special project called Every Twenty Years, an EP of classic songs re-recorded with current vocalist Bobby Amaru on May 7 via Megaforce.

“In the 10 years I’ve been with the band, I’ve realized how strong our fan base really is,” says vocalist Bobby Amaru. “I wanted to do something for the fans for embracing me with open arms. Fans have asked me all the time if we ever thought about recording some of the old hits with my voice. I’ve sang those songs enough that they have become an important chapter of my life. What better way than to revive this album with an EP to mark the 20th anniversary? People of my generation and all around rocked these tunes before and will continue to. Every Six Seconds brought Saliva abundant success and we are all grateful.”

First single, “Your Disease”, is streaming below. A documentary on the band’s journey through the years is also slated for release this spring.

Formed in Memphis is 1996, Saliva released a self-titled a debut album the following year. After selling 10,000 copies of the self-released album, Island Records took notice of the band. Every Six Seconds and its hit singles, the Grammy-nominated “Your Disease” and “Click Click Boom,” catapulted Saliva into the mainstream and is now certified Double Platinum.

After nearly 15 years, Saliva parted ways with vocalist Josey Scott. In 2011, Bobby Amaru stepped in to fill the roll, infusing Saliva with new blood, spirit and an energy similar to that which launched the band’s career a decade earlier. From modern metal to straight up hard rock, Saliva continues to write in-your-face, anthemic songs, and win fans over through tours around the world with the biggest names in rock and appearances on the main stages at countless festivals and the most well-known motorcycle rallies.

Tracklisting:

“Your Disease”

“Click Click Boom”

“After Me”

“Greater Than/Less Than”

“Spyhunter”

“Spoonman”

“Your Disease”:

(Photo by: Thomas Crane)