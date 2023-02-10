SALIVA – “High On Me” Single Reaches 1 Million Streams; Announces Spring Mayhem Tour With THROUGH FIRE, ANY GIVEN SIN

Saliva's latest single "High On Me" debuted on the Rock Radio charts this past week and has reached over 1 million streams. The band has announced the Spring Mayhem Tour with Through Fire and Any Given Sin that begins on March 17 in Amelia Island, FL at Saddler Ranch.

"'High On Me' is about a day in the life of someone’s opioid addiction. Is it me or the drugs that keep you sticking around? The opioid epidemic is something so many struggle with and most never make it out the other side. I’ve had many friends die from it and it saddens me when I hear of someone losing that battle," says Bobby Amaru, vocalist of the band.

Saliva will continue to release tracks and ultimately a full album. The new music has a contemporary feel but sticks to the blue collar roots that their fans love. After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit.

Upon adding former Shinedown and Fuel bassist, Brad Stewart, as a permanent member, Saliva solidified their new lineup consisting of: Wayne Swinny, Sammi Jo Bishop and Amaru.

Spring Mayhem dates:

March

17 – Amelia Island, FL – Saddler Ranch

18 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre*

20 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Jergel’s

23 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

24 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

26 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen

27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

30 - Fort Collins, CO – The Coast

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl (w/Puddle of Mudd)

April

1 – Agoura Hills, CA – Canyon Club**

2 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

4 – Amarillo, TX – Hoot’s Pub**

5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

6 – New Orleans, LA – The Parish

*Only Saliva

**Only Saliva and Through Fire