SAMER ELNAHHAL – Former LORDI Bassist Announces Sophomore Solo Album Dystopian Rose

Two years after the release of his solo debut album, Supernova Kill Road, Finnish bass player Samer Elnahhal, whom also served as a bass player for Lordi from 2005 until 2019, has announced the release of his sophomore record, entitled Dystopian Rose, which is due to be out later this fall.

The cover artwork was done by Juulia Tokola:

First single will be released on September 20. Look out for more information in the coming weeks.