SAMER ELNAHHAL - Former LORDI Bassist Releases "DNA" Lyric Video

Finnish bass player, Samer Elnahhal (ex-Lordi), has released a lyric video for the first single off his upcoming album.

This new space-punk anthem is entitled "DNA" and features Simire (Sanna Lauste) on vocals.

Samer's second studio album, Dystopian Rose, is due out later this fall, two years after the release of his debut record, Supernova Kill Road. The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Joonas Siikavirta at BGRM Studios. Updates to follow.