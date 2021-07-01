SAMMY HAGAR Adds New Las Vegas Residency Dates After First Shows Sell Out In 2 Hours - "This Is Exciting, We're Going To Be Doing This For A While"

Sammy Hagar has added to new dates for his Las Vegas residency at The Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod - November 12 and 13. "Due to extraordinary pre-sale ticket demand and the first two weekends of shows selling out in just two hours, we've added two new dates."

Pre-sale begins tomorrow, Friday, July 2 ,at 10 AM PST. Make sure you're subscribed to Sammy's email list to be the first to know the pre-sale code.

Hagar adds: "“Adding these shows so quickly makes me happier than anyone for the fans that didn't get tickets the first time. This is exciting, we're going to be doing this for a while."

Tickets and more information here.

Hagar will bring together a legendary circle of friends and bandmates, past and present, to the intimate 800-capacity Strat Theater, including 300 GA floor tickets for a party vibe in front of the stage. Michael Anthony, the legendary bassist who’s played with Hagar for the past 30 years in bands including Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle, and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso and bandmate in The Circle are confirmed for the first four shows. Jason Bonham, the acclaimed Grammy-winning drummer and their bandmate in The Circle is confirmed for the first two shows, October 29 and 30, with surprise and special guests to be announced.

The theater will be designed to capture the beach vibe he’s synonymous with, including elements of Hagar’s famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash.

Show times will be 9 PM, with doors opening at 8 PM.

VIP packages for once-in-a-lifetime experiences will also be available that include:

* One premium ticket located in Cantina Party Pit Section

* Meet & Greet with Sammy Hagar

* One signed bottle of Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum (Red Head)

* Photo with Sammy Hagar

* Early entry into the venue

* Sammy Hagar And Friends tour shirt

* Sammy Hagar And Friends VIP laminate

* Commemorative Sammy Hagar And Friends pin set

* Sammy @ The Strat hat

* Select special offers and discounts

* On-site host

* Very limited availability

* VIP Package items/information subject to change

VIP package details will be sent to VIP guests prior to show date. For questions regarding these shows please contact The Strat Box Office at 702-383-5210 (long distance charges may apply) or email inquiries to stticketing@goldenent.com.

Fox 5 KVVU was on hand for Hagar's initial announcement: