SAMMY HAGAR And BILLY GIBBONS Perform ZZ TOP's "Waitin' For The Bus"; Video

AXS TV has shared the video below, in which Sammy Hagar takes a drive through NorCal where he tastes some vino at the Mountain Winery and catches up with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. Later, Sammy and Billy are all smiles while they jam out to the ZZ Top staple, "Waitin' For Te Bus".

Sammy Hagar & The Circle's new album, Crazy Times, is available now via UMe. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

"Father Time" video:

"Funky Feng Shui" video:

"Crazy Times" video:

"Pump It Up" video: