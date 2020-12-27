SAMMY HAGAR Looks Back On His Last Conversation With EDDIE VAN HALEN - "Thank God We Connected Before He Died; It Was A Beautiful Thing"

Speaking with Variety, vocalist Sammy Hagar opened up about reconnecting with Eddie Van Halen before his death, putting years of bad blood behind them.

Hagar: "Poor Eddie, broke my heart, but thank God we connected before (he died). I heard he was in bad shape and I wanted to reach out; I finally said, 'I’m just calling him.'"

But according to Hagar, trying to get ahold of his former bandmate proved to be difficult, as he no longer had Van Halen’s number. "I was calling his brother, I was calling his manager, I was calling his friends, and I’d say, 'Hey, tell Ed, give him my phone number. Tell him if he ever wants to talk to me, I really, really want to talk it out, help him and see what I can do," Hagar says. "I (told them), 'I want to be his friend, I want to bury the hatchet,' but they never got it done."

In the end, Hagar says, it was George Lopez of all people who finally brought the two together. "George is a dear friend and he was Eddie’s friend and he said, 'Sammy, Eddie’s in bad shape, he loves you brother, you need to reach out.' I said, 'Give me his fucking number and I’ll make sure I call him.'"

When Hagar finally reached Van Halen, the singer says there was nothing but love between the longtime musical partners. "I said, 'Why don’t you respond? I’ve been reaching out, and Ed said, 'Why didn’t you call me? Don’t fucking call my brother, fucking call me!' And I said, 'I love you man,' and it was like, boom, we were good. It was a beautiful thing."

Over the course of the past eight months, Sammy Hagar & The Circle have kept their fans entertained during the global pandemic with online performances of cover songs and original material. They have announced the collection of songs will now be released as an album.

"Announcing the release of the Sammy & The Circle Lockdown Sessions album titled, Lockdown 2020, on January 8, 2021! Featuring 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Fans who preorder the album now will also receive an instant download of a new track, a cover of David Bowie’s 'Heroes'. Additionally, all proceeds from the song 'Heroes' will be donated to food banks nationwide. Pre-order the album from iTunes, Amazon Music, or Mailboat Records and pre-save the album and stream the new track 'Heroes' on Spotify."

The tracklist is as follows:

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)

"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)

"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

"Heroes" (David Bowie)