SAMMY HAGAR, MAMMOTH WVH, ORIANTHI Among Artists Added To JON BON JOVIs 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Celebration

MusiCares has named Jon Bon Jovi as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year. The Grammy-winning frontman and founding member of American rock band Bon Jovi is the honoree of the 33rd annual Person Of The Year benefit gala, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center tonight, Friday, February 2, two nights before the 2024 Grammys. Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MusiCares, the leading music charity providing health and human services to music professionals across a spectrum of needs.

According to WCMY, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and Mammoth WVH, headed by Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, have been added to the performers list along with Train’s Pat Monahan and Australian guitarist Orianthi, who previously collaborated with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Lenny Kravitz has also been added to the evening as a presenter.

They join previously announced performers Bruce Springsteen, Melissa Etheridge, Goo Goo Dolls, Måneskin’s Damiano David, Shania Twain, Brandy Clark, Jelly Roll, Marcus King, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson. Bon Jovi is also confirmed to perform.

In addition to his extensive musical achievements, Jon Bon Jovi is recognized for his impactful philanthropic work. In 2006, he established the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, an organization dedicated to disrupting the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness. The organization's objective is to recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs. As a health and human service charity, MusiCares is proud to shine a light on Jon Bon Jovi's impactful philanthropy and hopes to raise awareness for these important human rights issues.

"I'm truly humbled to be this year's MusiCares honoree,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement. “MusiCares' work with music professionals is vitally important in creating much-needed support and wellness programs that cultivate a healthier and more vibrant community for us all. Philanthropic work has been a cornerstone of my life and has always run in tandem to my music career and achievements. Nearly two decades ago when I formed the JBJ Soul Foundation and JBJ Soul Kitchens, I saw firsthand and continue to see today the impact of charitable, community-based work. I know this for sure: Helping one's community is helping one's self."

"MusiCares is thrilled to honor Jon Bon Jovi at the 2024 Person Of The Year Gala," Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, said in a statement. "His remarkable contributions to rock and roll have not only left an indelible mark on the music industry, but also in the hearts of countless fans around the world. Furthermore, his long-standing commitment to serving food-insecure and unhoused individuals inspires us all. We're looking forward to celebrating him and the many ways he has made a difference in this world."

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute ceremony is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week every year. It includes a cocktail reception followed by a dinner and tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to the gala’s honoree.

Since 1991, money raised from the MusiCares Person Of The Year benefit gala goes toward MusiCares’ health and human services programs that assist the music community with physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventive clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.

Jon Bon Jovi now joins an impressive list of recent MusiCares honorees including Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, and Dolly Parton.

The event will again be produced by live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark, made up of Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark. Rob Mathes will join the special evening as Musical Director.

Nearly five decades into his illustrious career, Jon Bon Jovi is still reveling in a blaze of glory — and his latest honor as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year reflects all the ways he's given back to the music community.

Tables and tickets are available for purchase here.





(Photo by © David Roemer)