SAMMY HAGAR Meets NASCAR's Rick Hendrick At The Hendrick Motorsports Museum, Performs "I Can't Drive 55" At Charlotte Motor Speedway; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Go on and write them up for 125 because there's no slowing Sammy Hagar and the Circle down! Watch them perform this electric rendition of 'I Can't Drive 55' at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Plus, Sammy checks out the Hendrick Motorsports Museum before meeting with NASCAR's Rick Hendrick and taking a tour of more than 200 cars."

See the full episode here.

Catch Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson) live at the following shows in 2023:

July

14 - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys - Stateline, NV

15 - Pearl Theater - Las Vegas, NV - SOLD OUT

October

9 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

11 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

13 - Cabo Wabo Cantina - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

26 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

28 - The Sound At Coachman Park - Clearwater, FL

29 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL