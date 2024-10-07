SAMMY HAGAR Performs “I’ve Done Everything For You” With RICK SPRINGFIELD At Las Vegas Birthday Bash; Fan-Filmed Video

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar turns 77 on October 13, and he kicked the celebrations off early with two career-spanning shows in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. He performed at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday and Saturday as a prelude to his annual birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Rick Springfield joined Hagar on Friday, October 4 to perform "I've Done Everything for You" which Hagar released in 1978. Springfield covered the song in 1981 and it became a Top 10.

Fan-filmed video can be viewed below courtesy of Las Vegas Explorer.

It's been 15 proud years of Cabo Wabo Las Vegas and to celebrate, Sammy Hagar, aka the Red Rocker, received the Key to The Las Vegas Strip on October 4th. The ceremony took place at Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Hagar: "Bringing Cabo Wabo Cantina to Las Vegas has made me feel like a local since day one. Cabo Wabo Cantina was created as a place where I could hang out and bring my friends and it has remained the ultimate spot on the Strip for rock 'n' roll, killer margaritas and great Mexican food. I'm grateful to the Clark County Commission, everyone at Cabo Wabo Cantina, and all of Las Vegas for this honor. My experiences here have been some of the most special moments of my life and I couldn't be more thankful."

Brought to Las Vegas by Sammy Hagar, Cabo Wabo Cantina blends the laid-back, beach-town vibe of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip. Located center-Srip inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Cabo Wabo Cantina combines a signature blend of authentic margaritas and fresh flavorful Mexican cuisine created by executive chef, Tacho Kneeland. Sammy Hagar’s rock ‘n’ roll style tops off the young energetic vibe of the restaurant.

Offering a variety of experiences, guests can dine and drink in the vibrant main dining room, the lively and energetic bar, or on the Las Vegas Strip-side patio. Views from the patio at Cabo Wabo Cantina offer incredible experiences, showcasing the Bellagio Fountain and the Eiffel Tower from the Paris Hotel. From the main dining room, elevators lead exclusively to a private dining room on the second level of the Cantina.

For further details, visit Cabo Wabo Las Vegas on Facebook, or CaboWaboCantina.com.