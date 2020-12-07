SAMMY HAGAR Performs "No Worries" For Love You Madly: A Benefit for Santa Cruz Fire Relief; Video

Sammy Hagar was among the artists who performed on Saturday, December 5 for Love You Madly: A Benefit for Santa Cruz Fire Relief - a special night of music and personal messages from musical luminaries.

Below is Sammy's performance of "No Worries" that was included as part of the streaming event. Santa Cruz will be recovering for many years to the most destructive fire in Santa Cruz County history. Please enjoy, share, and donate any amount to the Fire Response Fund, here.