SAMMY HAGAR Says Crazy Times Album Cover Symbolizes America’s Response To The Pandemic - "We All Took Our Eye Off The Ball... The Government Just Seemed To Get Away With Murder"

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will release their new album, Crazy Times, via UMe on CD/Digital on September 30, and on vinyl on October 28. Hagar and producer, Dave Cobb, discussed the upcoming album in a new interview with Rolling Stone. An excerpt follows...

The cover of the album shows a man engulfed in flames riding a bicycle through Times Square. To Hagar, it symbolizes America’s response to the pandemic. “Everyone is watching the guy on the bike instead of the fucked-up shit happening in the streets,” Hagar says. “We always gravitate toward the big distraction, but fuckin’ Covid was the big distraction. We all took our eye off the ball. The government just seemed to get away with murder. All of a sudden, everyone turned back into sheep because they were so afraid. And I just think we lost our freedoms during that time. The government started pushing us around telling us what you gotta do. ‘You gotta get shots, you gotta do this, you gotta do that. You can’t go here. You can’t go there. You gotta wear masks.’ Maybe all that was necessary, and I did get the vaccine, but I know more people that got Covid this year than last year, including myself.”

Read the full feature at Rolling Stone.

Meanwhile, Hagar has released the new video below, stating: "Vic (Johnson) and Crazy Times producer Dave Cobb really got down to the nitty gritty when it came to the guitar parts. Both right handed players, Dave and Vic spent all night testing guitars and amps for the best sound for this record. Dave was Vic's right-hand man, literally!" 🎸

In the video below, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony invite you to their talkshoplive event on September 28 at 3 PM, ET. Join in on the action and tune into the livestream where they'll be interviewed by Steve Harkins, answering YOUR questions, with autographed copies of Crazy Times available. Pre-order yours and tune in, here.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro: The Beginning Of The End"

"Slow Drain"

"Feed Your Head"

"Pump It Up"

"Be Still"

"You Get What You Pay For"

"Crazy Times"

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Father Time"

"Childhoods End"

"2120" (bonus track)

"Father Time" - Acoustic Demo (bonus track)

