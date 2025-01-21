SAMMY HAGAR Says His Statement About Not Wanting To Tour Anymore Was Taken Out Of Context - "I'm Not Going To Stop Performing, Ever"; Video

Sammy Hagar, who in April will launch The Best Of All Worlds Tour - The Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, recently spoke with Las Vegas Review-Journal, and revealed, “I don’t think I want to go on tour anymore. I hate to say that, because I don’t want to piss my fans off."

Hagar made the statement after sound-check at Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace, where he was the surprise guest at their recent grand-opening party. “I’ll go out and do a one-off show and do things like that, but the residency is going to give me a good extension of my career. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Regarding the Vegas residency, Hagar added: “With this, I don’t have to travel, I don’t have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day. You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I’m a performer, at the end of the day.”

Yesterday, Monday, January 20, Hagar took to social media to shed some light on his statements. In the video below, Sammy says, "The last couple of weeks, yeah, I've been getting all these messages from people, 'Oh my God, you're not gonna tour anymore.' I didn't say I'm not gonna tour anymore, I was referring to the residency coming up in May with Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony, Kenny Aronoff, Rai Thistlethwayte, the same Best Of All Worlds band, Best Of All Worlds tour. We're gonna do a residency - MGM Park, and I'm hoping that that will be a lot easier for me than packing bags every day and getting on an airplane, flying in the next city, checking in the hotel, running a soundcheck, trying to get something to eat, go to the meet & greet, get to the show and then doing a show.

"Without all that crazy travel and all that extracurricular stuff, it should be easier for me... waking up, having a nice breakfast in the town where you're gonna play, not having to do anything but maybe go to the gym, maybe rehearse. Yeah, man, now you're talking.

"I'll be chomping at the bit when it comes showtime, because I will be well rested without all that travel. I just think it's gonna be great. I may be able to squeeze fifty, a hundred more shows out of this voice, you know, and this body.

"I'm a performer, I like to perform, and it takes it out of you. So that's all I'm saying, is hopefully the residency will be the answer to be able to continue on for many more years, because if not, touring is getting tough, and I will be doing less and less. And eventually, I probably won't be able to do it at all. I mean, it's inevitable. I'm only human.

"Anyway, it's all good. I'm not gonna stop performing, ever. I will play music, live music, as long as I can. I frickin' love it. Are you kidding me? All right, there's your answer."

The Best Of All Worlds Tour - The Residency will reunite the rock powerhouse band of Sammy, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff with a new “only in Las Vegas” setlist running April 30 through May 17, 2025. The tour represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their careers.

This highly anticipated residency will showcase Sammy’s career-spanning hits, from seminal breakouts with Montrose, his iconic solo hits, and a deep dive into his tenure with Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and everything in between. Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, the residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate, high-energy concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.

“I'm so looking forward to this residency and being able to stay in one place so we can get the sound and production completely dialed in,” said Sammy Hagar. “It also allows the band to experiment with the setlist every night – that’s why it’s going to be exclusive to Las Vegas. Instead of traveling all day on tour when there's no time to rehearse and make changes. I plan on digging deeper into the Van Halen catalog, and my solo career, Montrose and Chickenfoot, as well. The fans are in for a lot of surprises.”

The Las Vegas residency follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of The Best of All Worlds tour, which sold out amphitheaters and arenas across North America and Japan. Together with the release of The Collection II, the 2023 box set featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of Van Halen: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991), and Balance (1995), fans were reinvigorated by their arsenal of hits, many which hadn't been played live since the band’s 2004 reunion tour. Musician Rai Thistlethwayte will also return on keyboard and backing vocals to round out the band of brothers and deliver an exclusive new hits-packed live show.

Tickets for the nine shows are available at ticketmaster.com/SammyHagarVegas or RedRocker.com.

The Best of All Worlds tour received universal raves from fans who’d been waiting 20 years to experience it live again, and critics who universally praised it.

“The crowd remained on their feet for most of the show, singing along or holding up their phones to capture the moment. The musicians seemed to be having just as much fun. Hagar, alongside Anthony, made it clear that the tour was not just a performance but a ‘celebration’ of Van Halen’s enduring legacy. 'It’s a celebration of the music and the people who supported that band,’ Hagar said. And the fans couldn’t agree more.” – USA Today

“Now this is going to be an amazing tour! If you’re ever going to play the Van Halen music, this tour you put together is going to be a massive celebration of all the music. I get emotional just listening to it.” – Howard Stern, The Howard Stern Show

“Sammy Hagar sounded ageless as he celebrated Van Halen and more in Phoenix. Joe Satriani did a great job of channeling Eddie Van Halen (and more). The phrase ‘guitar hero’ is obviously overused, but Satriani more than lives up to the title. He’s a total badass on guitar, as he reminded us repeatedly without necessarily making it all about him.” - Arizona Republic

“Sammy Hagar’s Best of Both Worlds Tour — which also features former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, and drummer Kenny Aronoff — brought an infectious energy to PNC Music Pavilion. Hagar and Anthony’s bond was palpable on stage... The crowd turned out in full force to hear Van Halen-era songs like ‘Right Now,’ ‘Best of Both Worlds,’ and ‘Why Can’t This Be Love,’ alongside Hagar’s solo classics. Their performance proved that age is just a number when the music is this good.” - Charlotte Observer

2025 Vegas Residency Dates:

April

30 Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live @ Park MGM

May

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live @ Park MGM

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live @ Park MGM

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live @ Park MGM

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live @ Park MGM

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live @ Park MGM

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live @ Park MGM

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live @ Park MGM

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live @ Park MGM