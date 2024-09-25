SAMMY HAGAR Shares Video Of VAN HALEN Performing "The Seventh Seal" In 1995

Sammy Hagar has shared the short video below, featuring Van Halen's performance of "The Seventh Seal", shot on April 4, 1995 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA, during the band's Balance Tour.

Says Hagar: "Whenever I run into John Mayer, he always brings up the vocal performance on this song asking, 'How in the hell you hit those notes?' and I tell him the same thing, 'I wish I could answer that question.'"

Hagar previously shared a clip from the vault of Van Halen performing "Panama" on August 21, 1993 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA. Watch below: