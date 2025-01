SAMMY HAGAR Slams ALEX VAN HALEN - "To Not Acknowledge 10 Years Of Music Is Blasphemy To His Brother’s Musicianship, Songwriting And Legacy"

Sammy Hagar has hit out at Alex Van Halen skipping the “Van Hagar” era of Van Halen in the latter’s recent memoir, Brothers, reports NME.

Released in October, Brothers chronicles the famed Californian band’s first 12 years, ending before the departure of vocalist David Lee Roth. The memoir also omits Hagar’s time with the band, the temporary line-up with Gary Cherone and their eventual reunion with Roth.

Hagar, who fronted Van Halen twice – between 1985 and 1996 and again from 2003 to 2005, took to social media to share his thoughts on Brothers, and why he thinks his omission from the memoir is “blasphemy”.

Earlier this week, Hagar took to Instagram to post a photo from 1991 of himself with Eddie Van Halen. Responding to a fan who commented that “most purists believe [Van Halen] ended with [David Lee Roth]”, Hagar wrote: “It could have [ended], my friend, but instead we went on to sell over 50 million records for [a] No. 1 album [then] sold out every building and stadium in the world for a whole decade. That never happened again.”

Hagar went on to continue: “Alex is not doing his brother’s musical legacy justice by not acknowledging all the No. 1 albums and some great music Eddie and I wrote together — not Alex — but Eddie and I wrote together. To not acknowledge [those] 10 years of music is blasphemy to his brother’s musicianship, songwriting and legacy.”

