SAMMY HAGAR Talks Getting Back To Performing Live Shows - "There's Nothing That Will Ever Replace That; We've Got To Have It"

Sammy Hagar recently guested on the Radio.com livestream to discuss the current state of the world due to the ongoing pandemic, offering his thoughts on the need and eventual comeback of live music. He also discussed the Lockdown 2020 release from Sammy Hagar & The Circle. Check out the interview below.

Hagar: "I don't like getting creative with trying to do a concert. I'm sorry. I don't wanna do 'em from my home. The little things we did were fun - the Lockdown Sessions' - we did some great, creative things. It was great, but it was fun for me. But I have my fun by walking out on stage for two hours and playing the music and entertaining and talking to the folks and getting the feedback. There's nothing that will ever replace that, and I need it, and I want it. And my fans need it, and they want it, and we've got to have it. So we've gotta get back to it. I don't wanna play to half a house, because I've been offered... 'Okay, you can play in some states, ut if it holds 10 thousand you can only play for five.' I don't care about playing for five (thousand people); I'd play for five hundred. I don't mind that at all. I just know that those five thousand people are not gonna stay in their seats and socially distance."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle released Lockdown 2020 - a collection of 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders - on January 8th.

Tracklisting:

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)

"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)

"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

"Heroes" (David Bowie)